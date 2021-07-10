Bhopal, Jul 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 27 COVID-19 cases, which pushed its infection tally to 7,90,152, while one death took the toll in the state to 9,025, an official said.

The day also saw 40 people getting discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery count to 7,80,735, leaving the state with 392 active cases, he said.

"Bhopal and Indore reported 10 and six cases respectively. While Bhopal's tally is 1,23,220, that of Indore is 1,52,915. Of the 52 districts in MP, 42 did not report a single COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours," the official said.

With 76,739 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,28,82,976, he said.

