Bhopal, Sep 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,778 on Thursday after the detection of 38 cases, a health official said.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesha Devotees in Maharashtra Disappointed After Dry Coconuts Banned In-flight.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, while the positivity rate stood at 0.6 per cent, he said.

Also Read | Google to Allow Limited Fantasy Sports, Rummy Games on Play Store Under Pilot Project.

The recovery count increased by 47 to touch 10,42,749, leaving the state with 259 active cases, he informed.

With 6,202 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,99,46,149, he added.

A government release said 13,03,86,820 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 38,783 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,778, new cases 38, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,749, active cases 259 number of tests so far 2,99,46,149.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)