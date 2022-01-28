Bhopal, Jan 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh touched 9,41,456 on Friday after the detection of 7,763 cases, while the toll increased to 10,602 after five patients died in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.

Also Read | Beating Retreat Ceremony 2022: 'Around 1,000 Indigenously Built Drones To Form Part of Light Show', Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The positivity rate dipped to 10.8 per cent on Friday from 11.9 per cent the previous day, he said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Reviews Preparations at Parliament Ahead of Budget Session.

The recovery count stood at 8,62,909 after 11,016 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 67,945, he said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,498 and 1,857 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.

With 71,313 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,56,99,496, the official said.

A government release said 10,91,31,796 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 84,722 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 9,41,456, new cases 7,763, death toll 10,602, recoveries 8,62,909, active cases 67,945, number of tests so far 2,56,99,496.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)