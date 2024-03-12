Raisen, March 12: Six people were killed, and 10 others were injured after a truck rammed into a wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Tuesday. According to officials, the procession was going to Khamaria village in Raisen on Monday evening when the truck rammed into the procession, killed four people on the spot. Two others died during treatment. Mandsaur Road Accident: One Dead, Another Severely Injured After Car Collides With Moving Truck and Gets Dragged in Madhya Pradesh, Horrific Visual Surfaces.

The truck driver however managed to flee from the spot after the accident. While speaking to ANI, District Collector Arvind Kumar Dubey said that the injured have been admitted to Bhopal AIIMS and are undergoing treatment. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 12 Injured After Bus Hits Truck, Overturns in Raisen.

Madhya Pradesh Road Accident:

#WATCH | Raisen, Madhya Pradesh: Six died and 10 others were injured after an uncontrolled trolley rammed into a wedding procession: Collector Arvind Kumar Dubey pic.twitter.com/QUkAxbJcJR — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 11, 2024

"A total of 6 people have died, while 10 people are seriously injured and are undergoing treatment. The truck driver is absconding after the accident. The search is on. The truck is registered in Rajasthan. It was coming from Bhopal," the Collector said. A case has been registered, and the police were further looking into it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)