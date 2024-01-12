A horrific accident video has surfaced on social media showing a speeding car ramming into a truck and getting dragged for several metres in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. The passengers of the car, a doctor, died on the spot, while his friend sustained severe injuries. In the one-minute, five-second video the car can be seen stuck between the tires of a moving truck, while the driver, unaware of the situation kept dragging the vehicle for several metres on the highway. The concerned citizens making the video, follows the vehicle and brings the truck to an halt. According to reports, the incident took place on Friday morning, January 12 on the four-lane highway in Dalaud. Two doctors were reportedly travelling in the car; one from Haryana succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while his friend a resident of Rajasthan, is seriously injured. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Four Killed, Two Injured After Scrap-Laden Truck Falls on Car in Guna.

Horrific Incident Caught on Camera:

