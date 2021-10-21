Khandwa (MP), Oct 21 (PTI) A three-year-old boy was allegedly killed by unidentified persons on his birthday and his body was dumped in an isolated place in Moondi of Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stages Robbery to Steal Rs 5 Lakh From Employer to Start Business, Arrested.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the child was playing outside his home in Ward-8 area of Moondi city, about 30 km away from the district headquarters, an official said.

Also Read | Realme Announces Indian Cricketer KL Rahul As Its New Brand Ambassador.

When the boy did not return home, his family members got suspicious and started looking for him and subsequently filed a missing person's report with the police, he said.

After a hectic search, the family found a bag lying in an isolated house about 100 meters away from their home and were shocked to find the child's body inside the bag, the official said.

The police then took possession of the boy's body and sent it for post-mortem, Khandwa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said, adding that further probe is underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)