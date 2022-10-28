Tikamgarh, Oct 28 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was gangraped by five men and a minor at an under-construction building in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh city, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the police have arrested five men and detained a 16-year-old boy in connection with the crime that took place on Thursday night, inspector Raghuraj Singh of Kotwali police station told PTI.

As per the complaint, the accused took turns and raped the woman at an under-construction building on Thursday night, he said.

The woman lodged a complaint this morning, following which the accused were apprehended from different places, he said.

One of the accused worked as a watchman at the site and knew the woman, who hails from the neighbouring Chhatarpur district. He had called the woman promising to get her a job as a labourer, he said.

The other accused were all labourers. The six men consumed alcohol and raped the woman, the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.

