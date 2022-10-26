Mandsaur (MP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman died after pieces of steel pierced her body when she burst a firecracker by keeping a tiffin box upside down on it in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Russian President #VladimirPutin Has Overseen Military Drills Enacting a Retaliatory … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The incident occurred at Karju village when the victim was bursting crackers outside her house, said Bhaugarh police station in-charge Arvind Singh Rathore.

Also Read | Delhi: Burglars' Gang That Used To Target Locked Houses Busted in South West Delhi; Three Including Woman Arrested.

"The young woman put a steel tiffin-box upside down on 'sutli bomb' (firecracker made of jute twine) after lighting it. However, as the cracker burst, it shattered the steel box into pieces and its splinters entered her body, including the stomach," he said.

She was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)