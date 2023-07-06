Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A 24-year-old youth of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district had died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district and the family members received someone else's body, following which the kin sought police help to replace the body.

The youth was identified as Vishnu Ahirwar (24), a resident of Bajranggarh in Guna district. He used to work as a loading vehicle driver. On Tuesday (July 4) at around 6 am, Vishnu's loading vehicle collided with a tree on the National Highway in Agra, UP in which he died.

Also Read | 'Eknath Shinde Will Continue as Chief Minister for Full Term Till 2024', Assures Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

After that UP police informed the family members about the incident and the family members reached Agra to collect the body. They did not check the body and returned to Guna with a packed body on Thursday morning. When they found it some other body then they informed the police and sought help to get it changed.

Guna Superintendent of Police (SP), Rakesh Kumar Sagar told ANI, "The family member told the police that their son Vishnu had died in a road accident in Agra. When they had received the information, they went there to collect the body, where there were already three-four bodies. The kin brought a body which was kept after the Post Mortem without identifying it. But when they came home and saw the body it was of some other person instead of their child."

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead in Imphal West; Gunfire Heard in Kangpokpi.

"Since it was a very emotional issue and when we got this information, we contacted senior officials of Agra and after that make sure that Vishnu's body is safe in the hospital. After that the body which was brought here was sent back to Agra. The kin will hand over this body and will get the body of their child," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)