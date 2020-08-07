Bhopal, Aug 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh went past the 37,000-mark on Friday with the addition of 734 new cases, 145 of them in Indore, the state health department said.

The state's tally now stands at 37,298, the health department said.

The death toll due to the pandemic went up to 962 with 16 more patients succumbing to the infection.

The department said that 719 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Six patients died in Bhopal district, followed by three in Indore, one each in Gwalior, Ujjain, Rewa, Raisen, Sehore, Satna, and Katni, it said in a bulletin.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 145 to 8,159 and the death toll to 328.

With 131 new cases, Bhopal stood at the second place. Jabalpur and Khargone reported 63 and 44 cases respectively.

Bhopal's overall tally stands at 7,401, which includes 207 deaths.

Indore has 2,060 active cases now, the highest in the state.

No new coronavirus case was reported in six districts.

There are 3,149 active containment zones in the state at present.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 37,298, active cases 8,715, new cases 734, death toll 962, recovered 27,621, total number of people tested 8,59,921.

