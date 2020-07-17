Bhopal, Jul 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh reported 704 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which pushed its tally to 21,082, officials said.

With the virus claiming nine more lives, the death toll in the state went up to 698, they said.

While four patients died in Indore, two others in Bhopal and one each in Chhattarpur, Jabalpur and Gwalior, the officials added.

The highest number of 162 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Gwalior, followed by 129 in Indore, 128 in Bhopal and 23 in Jabalpur, among others.

Meanwhile, 387 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery during the day, they said.

In Indore, the district that has been worst-hit by the pandemic, the number of cases rose by 129 to 5,761 and death toll to 284 with four deaths, the state health bulletin said.

Bhopal has so far reported 3,976 COVID-19 cases, of which 129 patients succumbed to the infection.

The case count in Gwalior rose to 1,527 with 162 new cases.

No new coronavirus case was reported from 15 districts during the day, but all the 52 districts in the state currently have active cases, it said.

In the last 16 days, Madhya Pradesh has registered 7,489 new cases and 126 deaths.

The health officials said that there are 2,142 containment zones in the state at present.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 21,082, active cases 5,870, new cases 704, death toll 698, recovered 14,514, number of people tested 5,67,364. PTI

