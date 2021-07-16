Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his government will help the sister of MPSC aspirant Swapnil Lonkar, who had committed suicide in Hadaspar in Pune recently, to complete her education and take up a job.

Lonkar, who had cleared the MPSC preliminary and main examinations, had hanged himself after decrying the delay in the final interview and subsequent appointment due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thackeray told Lonkar's parents and sister the suicide was unfortunate and that they would have to remain strong.

While the Sena has given the family Rs 5 lakh, on Thursday, minister Eknath Shinde and Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe had given Rs 11 lakh.

Gorhe's office also said she had repaid a bank loan taken by the family.

