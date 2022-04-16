Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) One more person was arrested on Saturday in connection with the MSRTC staffers' protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Pedder Road residence on April 8, taking the total number of people nabbed so far in the incident to 117, an official said.

Ajit Magare was held from Mumbai in the morning after his name surfaced during the questioning of other accused, he said.

He has been remanded in three-day police custody, the official added.

