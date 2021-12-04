Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Saturday suspended 245 employees and sacked ten others for taking part in the ongoing strike which has crippled the state-run bus service for over a month.

Employees are on strike since October 28, demanding that the cash-strapped corporation be merged with the Maharashtra government.

As many as 9,625 employees have been suspended by the MSRTC so far and 1,990 have been sacked, it said in a statement.

Bus services from 67 depots are operational, it claimed.

The corporation on Saturday operated 1,564 bus services, the statement added.

