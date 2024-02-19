Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday said it will operate four air-conditioned "Shivneri" buses between Mumbai and Pune via Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on an experimental basis from February 20.

The move will cut the travel time between the two cities by one hour, while the fare for the "Shivneri" buses will remain unchanged, the transport body stated in a release.

As per the release, the "Shivneri" buses on the Pune railway station-Mantralaya and Swargate-Dadar routes, departing at 6.30 am and 7 am respectively, will reach Mumbai via MTHL and will be operated the same way on the return journey as well.

The buses will be plied via Panvel, Nhava-Sheva and Sewri to access the MTHL, the longest sea bridge in the country.

The bridge originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka of Raigad district.

MSRTC is one of the largest public transport bodies in the country, with a fleet of around 15,000 buses. More than 60 lakh passengers travel in these buses every day.

