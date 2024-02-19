New Delhi, February 19: In a boost to the education sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate campuses of three IIMs -- Jammu, Bodh Gaya and Visakhapatnam -- and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore on Tuesday.

The projects which will be dedicated include a permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kancheepuram; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) - a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies - in Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University in Uttarakhand's Devprayag and in Agartala, Tripura. PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate AIIMS Campus in Jammu on February 20.

"In a significant step towards upgrading and developing education and skilling infrastructure across the country, the prime minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth about Rs 13,375 crore," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. PM Modi Jammu Visit: Security Forces on Maximum Alert Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit to Jammu and Kashmir on February 20.

"He will also inaugurate 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) buildings across the country. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of five KV campuses, one NV campus and five multipurpose hall for NVs across the country," it added. PM Modi will dedicate, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the campuses and buildings at a public function at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.

