New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A multi-level puzzle parking which can accommodate 56 cars was inaugurated in south Delhi's Adhchini village to address parking and traffic issues in the area, SDMC officials said on Sunday.

A puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars, they said.

The system is adopted at the places where less space is available, they said.

The facility was inaugurated by Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan and SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.

According to officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the facility will solve the problem of haphazard parking on streets in the area.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the total area of the parking facility is 467.83 square metre and a total of 56 vehicles can be parked at one time.

"Average retrieval time for each car will be 150 second while in traditional parking lots, it takes nearly 15 minutes.

"The parking lot has two modules and there are six levels in each module. 31 cars can be parked in one module and 25 in the second module," Bharti said in a statement.

He said there will be no manual interference at this automated multi-level puzzle car parking facility after parking the vehicle at ground level.

Fire fighting arrangements have also been made at this parking facility.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said the civic body has been working to improve parking system in all four zones.

"Today (Sunday) it has dedicated automated multi-level puzzle car parking having capacity to accommodate 56 vehicles at one point of time in Adhchini Village. The move will facilitate parking users of both rural and urban parts," Suryan said in the statement.

In November last year, the SDMC has inaugurated Delhi's first completely automated tower stack parking facility near Green Park metro station. This facility can accommodate 156 cars.

In total, the SDMC has around 119 parking sites under its jurisdiction. Out of 119 parking sites, 113 are surface parking and six are multi-level. The total capacity at these parking sites in SDMC is 37,143 vehicles.

Besides, the civic body is also constructing four different types of multi-level parking facilities in areas such as Greater Kailash-1 and 2, Amar Colony, Punjabi Bagh.

