Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch seized 195 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh after three raids in the early hours of Friday and arrested five persons, an official said.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police Lodges Two FIRs Against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Coaches in Sexual Harassment of Women Wrestlers.

Two raids were conducted in Mahim West and one in Goregaon East, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)