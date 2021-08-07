Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was killed in Chembur in Mumbai allegedly by two women over an old enmity, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Beaten to Death Over 'Run Out' Dispute During A Cricket Match in Bhagalpur.

An official said the incident took place in Vashinaka area on Friday evening when Sunil Jambhulkar had a heated argument on old issues with Usha Mane (22) and Karuna Mane (25), an RCF police station official said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman Molested, Attacked by Unidentified Man Who Barged Into Her House After Seeing the Main Door Open.

"During the argument, Jambhulkar used foul language after which both the women hit him with a wooden stick, rendering him unconscious, and then strangled him with a piece of cloth. A police team rushed Jambhulkar to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The two women have been arrested for murder," the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)