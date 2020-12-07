Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for allegedly duping a Rajasthan-based woman of Rs 16 lakh, police said on Monday.

Four people, identified as Shifa Jabir Sayyad (31) Shahin Jalil Mazumdar (28) Jitendra Wadher (34) and Ganesh Firangge (22), were arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit X with the help of Rajasthan police from different parts of the city, an official said.

Also Read | Cafe Coffee Day: Malavika Hegde, Wife of Late CCD Founder VG Siddhartha, Appointed as New CEO.

"In July, a woman from Rajasthan, Akansha Jain (37), was befriended on Facebook by a man who called himself Marco. After speaking with her for a couple of days, Marco told her he wanted to send her gifts. She then got calls from someone who posed as a Customs officer who said she will have to pay Rs 55,000 to get the gift released," he said.

Jain then got another call which said the gift parcel contained 30,000 pounds, after which she was made to pay Rs 16 lakh as "penalty".

Also Read | Indonesia Receives Over 1.2 Million Doses of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Sinovac.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)