Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,54,242 with the addition of 1,354 new cases, while 31 fresh deaths took the toll to 10,153 on Wednesday, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 1,716 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours following recovery.

The daily count of COVID-19 cases in the city again crossed the 1,300-mark after being under 1,000 for two consecutive days - Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 801 new cases and 23 fatalities were reported in the city.

According to the civic body, Mumbai has 18,984 active COVID-19 cases at present after 1,716 patients were discharged from hospitals in a span of 24 hours following recovery.

The BMC said that until now 2,24,217 patients, nearly 88 per cent of the total2,54,242 cases, have recovered from the viral infection.

