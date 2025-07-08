Valsad (Gujarat) [India], July 8 (ANI): The bridge on the Daman Ganga River located in the Valsad district of Gujarat has been completed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

According to a release, this is the sixteenth river bridge completed out of the planned 21 river bridges in Gujarat for the project. All five river bridges located in Valsad district have now been completed. In total, 25 river bridges are being constructed along the entire corridor.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor (MAHSR) alignment in Valsad district is approximately 56 km (including 4.3 km in Dadra & Nagar Haveli), starting from Zaroli village and ending at Vaghaldara village. The alignment includes Vapi Bullet Train station, a tunnel of 350 m, five river bridges and one PSC bridge (210 m).

The length of the river bridge is 360 meters, consisting of nine full-span girders. The height of the Pier is 19 metres to 29 metres.

This bridge is between Boisar and Vapi Bullet Train station. Another river bridge that has already been completed between these two stations is the Darotha river bridge. This river is around 1 km from the Vapi Bullet Train station and 61 km from the Boisar Bullet Train station

The Daman Ganga River originates from the Sahyadri hills near Valveri village of Nasik district in Maharashtra. It flows for about 131 kilometres, passing through Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman before draining into the Arabian Sea.

The river is a crucial source of water for drinking, irrigation, and industrial use. Industrial towns like Vapi, Dadra and Silvassa are situated on its banks. The Madhuban Dam, built on the river, is a major water resource project that benefits Gujarat, DNH and Daman & Diu, providing water for irrigation, water supply, and power generation. (ANI)

