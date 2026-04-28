India News | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Upgraded to 20 Coaches to Boost Capacity, Passenger Comfort

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Indian Railways has enhanced the capacity of the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express by increasing its composition from 16 to 20 coaches, aiming to improve passenger convenience and accommodate rising demand on one of the country's busiest corridors.

According to an official release, the move is part of a broader effort to expand capacity across high-demand routes, as Vande Bharat services continue to witness strong patronage.

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"Till now, 162 Vande Bharat services have been operationalised, reducing journey times by up to 45 per cent on several corridors. Of these, 90 services are operating with 8-coach formations, 38 services with 20-coach formations and 34 services with 16 coaches. This indicates that approximately 23.45 per cent of Vande Bharat services have been upgraded to 20 coaches, while around 21 per cent operate with 16 coaches, with the remaining services continuing in the 8-coach configuration," the release stated.

The 491-kilometre Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad route is completed in approximately 5 hours and 30 minutes, with halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat and Vadodara, connecting two of western India's key economic hubs.

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The Vande Bharat Express has witnessed significant growth in ridership. Nearly 4 crore passengers travelled on these services during FY 2025-26, marking a year-on-year increase of around 34 per cent. Since its launch in 2019, the service has catered to over 9.1 crore passengers across approximately 1 lakh trips. Notably, network-wide occupancy has consistently exceeded 100 per cent.

Faster journey times, cleaner coaches, improved on-board experience, and significantly better punctuality compared to conventional services have made these trains the preferred choice on route after route.

Indian Railways has responded in kind, a reflection of how persistently demand has outpaced capacity on the network's most sought-after corridors. The Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad service joining this league permanently is not an isolated decision, but part of a wider, data-driven effort to ensure that the railway keeps pace with the aspirations of a changing India.

In addition to this service, the 20901/20902 Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express continues to serve as another key high-speed link between Gujarat and Maharashtra.

"Connecting Gandhinagar with Mumbai, this route also serves the larger Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar region, offering faster and more comfortable travel for business, administrative, and daily commuters, while strengthening economic ties between the two states. Passenger convenience is addressed through automatic plug doors, ergonomic reclining seats, and revolving seats in the executive class. Onboard amenities include a mini pantry with hot case provision, bottle cooler, deep freezer, and hot water boiler," the release added. (ANI)

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