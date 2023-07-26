Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Nagpada unit of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted an illegal telephone exchange in Dongri. The telephone exchange was being run by Riyaz Mohammad who has been arrested.

The Mumbai ATS has recovered Rs 5,71,000 in cash from the spot as well as 148 SIM cards. After receiving information, ATS officials raided the rented house in Dongri in which the telephone exchange was being operated.

The exchange was being run by Riyaz Mohammad (32), in a small rented house. Riyaz also known as PK is a resident of Kerala. He was running the call center using a SIM box made in China through one of his Bangladeshi associates.

The police informed that the call center also had the facility of making calls to foreign countries. It was being run in violation of the Indian Telegraph Act by routing Indian mobiles illegally.

The ATS is investigating the case along with such other illegal call centers across Maharashtra.

Earlier in April, the ATS and Thane Police busted a gang running a fake telephone exchange in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane.

According to officials, on receiving information about a fake telephone exchange on the fifth floor of a building in Gauri Pada in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district, the ATS reached the site late evening to raid it. (ANI)

