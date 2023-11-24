Mumbai, November 24: The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a person from Thiruvananthapuram for sending a threat mail to blow up the city's Terminal 2 International Airport. The detained person is being brought to Mumbai. The police will further investigate the matter, the ATS said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mumbai International Airport received a "threat" email to blow up its Terminal 2. The sender of the email demanded USD 1 million in Bitcoin within 48 hours to avert the blast. "Sahar police have registered a case against an unknown person for sending the threat mail using the email id-quaidacasrol@gmail.com," Mumbai police said. Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat: Unidentified Person Sends Email Threatening to Blow Up Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport if USD 1 Million in Bitcoin Not Paid, Police Register Case.

According to the police, the mail was sent to the feedback inbox of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at around 11 am on Thursday.

The threat mail read: "Subject: Blast. Text: This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless one million dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the address. Another alert will be after 24 Hrs." Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat: One Detained From Thiruvananthapuram For Making Threat Mail to Blow Up Terminal 2.

A case under the Indian Penal Code sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion) and 505 (1) (b) (statements made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public or against the public tranquillity) has been registered against the person.

