The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) detained a person from Thiruvananthapuram for making threatening mail to blow up Terminal 2 of the Mumbai Airport. The sender had demanded USD 1 million in Bitcoin within 48 hours to avert the blast. The ATS said that the detainee was being brought to Mumbai for making a threat mail to blow up Terminal 2 International Airport. The Police will do further investigation. Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat: Unidentified Person Sends Email Threatening to Blow Up Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport if USD 1 Million in Bitcoin Not Paid, Police Register Case.

Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat

UPDATE | Maharashtra: A person from Thiruvananthapuram has been detained and is being brought to Mumbai for making a threat mail to blow up Terminal 2 International Airport. The Police will do further investigation: ATS https://t.co/HIAYEXCprd — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

