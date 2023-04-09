Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Damage in the pipes of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was repaired on a war footing in the Tansa reservoir pipeline on Sunday, informed BMC.

The hole was reported in the Tansa Water channel on Saturday around 3:30 pm which affected the water supply of the areas of the 'K East' division and Dharavi of 'G North' division, as per the release.

Also Read | Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Escapes Unhurt After ‘Nilgai’ Rams Into His SUV in Haryana.

21-inch-long section of the main Tansa water channel was damaged and repair work started when a 2-inch-diameter hole was found, said BMC.

BMC workers and engineers immediately started repair work on the damaged pipeline, which was repaired around 4:00 am on Sunday.

Also Read | Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former Haryana CM, Escapes Road Mishap After His SUV Car Collides With Stray Blue Bull in Hisar.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal congratulated the department workers and engineers for completing the repair work in record time.

Tansa Water channel services resume at 6:30 am on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)