Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday issued a notice for the K west Andheri region not to install more than one Ganpati idol in public in each ward. There are a total of 13 wards in this region.

West BMC's Ward Officer and Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Mote issued the notice. According to the notice, there are only 13 corporators in K west Andheri region, so only 13 public Ganesh Utsav Mandals will be allowed to install idols in public. Only one public Ganesh Mandal will be allowed to install a Ganesh idol in the area of each corporator. The councilor of that area will select which Mandals will be allowed to set up the idols.The BMC has appealed to these Mandals to use an artificial pond to immerse the idols. The BMC has also appealed to devotees in the ward to celebrate the festival at their homes. The BMC will send its employees to collect idols from big residential colonies. People will not be allowed to go to the pond or river for immersion of the idol they have set up at their homes.

It may be mentioned that film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Anupam Kher live in K west Andheri region. Mumbai is the most affected city in the country's worst-hit state. According to the BMC, until Saturday, a total of 5,750 patients have been infected with the virus, out of which 254 patients have died in the city. As many as 4,292 have been discharged and 1,204 patients are undergoing treatment in the city.

Amidst the soaring number of cases in the city, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Sunday that Lord Ganesha will wipe out COVID-19 from Mumbai before Ganeshotsav is over.

She said, "One should not worry about the increasing number of positive cases in the city. The spread rate is decreasing and the recovery rate is increasing which is more important. We have seen a reduction in the fatality rate as well."

Pednekar said they have increased testing so numbers are increasing but maximum cases are asymptomatic. Mumbai will soon have a peak point from there the numbers will start decreasing.

She said, "I am confident we will not have COVID-19 during Ganeshotsav because we all have faith in Sankatmochan. Even if Corona gets over or is reduced, we will follow social distancing norms. We will celebrate Ganpati Festival in a simple way. Till we don't get a vaccine for COVID-19, it will remain a matter of worry." (ANI)

