Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Taking suo motu cognizance of the Malad Building collapse, which claimed the lives of 12 people, the Bombay High Court on Friday said politics on the matter is not fair and courts cannot be blamed for this.

The court will hear the matter on Friday afternoon.

Bombay High Court's observation comes after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Thursday said the evacuation of dilapidated buildings could not be done due to the Covid pandemic and the court's restrictions on that.

The high court said it categorically said in its order in April to continue with evacuation drive of dilapidated buildings.

The High Court said that in April 2021, it made clear that action (demolition or vacating the structure) regarding dilapidated structures can be taken. So the corporation or any other government body cannot put the blame for not being able to take the action on the court.

Notably, the Bombay High Court last year put a temporary stop on demolitions because of the lockdown. However, the order as per the court was lifted by April 2021.

HC said it was surprising that despite being order in place, the government body is putting the blame on the court.

The Court also said that most of these buildings were in dilapidated condition before the court orders.

At least 12 people, including eight minors, lost their lives after a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area on Thursday morning.

As many as 18 people have been rescued safely, while several were injured in the incident.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure. It also affected another residential structure in the area that is now in a "dangerous condition". The building, which is in dangerous condition has been evacuated.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has arrested Contractor Ramzan Sheikh who had built the house in Malvani that had collapsed. Cases have been registered against the contractor and the owner of the property Rafeeq Siddiqui.

However, Siddiqui has not been immediately arrested since several persons of his family were killed in the incident. Mumbai Police sources told ANI that police will take a call to arrest Siddiqui soon. (ANI)

