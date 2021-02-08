Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body's standing committee on Monday approved 58 works to the tune of Rs 190 crore to prevent water logging during monsoon season, a release said.

These works, including desilting of nullahs and laying of additional storm water drain lines, will be undertaken soon, and most of them will be completed before monsoon, it said.

"Once these works will be completed, it will help in speedy discharge of monsoon water in the areas concerned, bringing a relief for the citizens," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The storm water drains department has done a scientific study on the speedy discharge of rain water and on aspects like storm water drain pipelines, their carrying capacity, the water pumping capacity, besides he high and low tides, it said.

An additional storm water drain line of 900 mm will be laid at Gandhi market in suburban Matunga, the BMC said, adding that seven pumps will be also deployed for draining the rain water.

