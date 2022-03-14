Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has cancelled the ward delimitation process undertaken for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

As per an order issued on March 11, a fresh ward delimitation process will be undertaken under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act 2022, which were passed recently in the state legislature.

As per the nod given by the state government earlier, the BMC had prepared draft boundaries to create nine new wards, which would have taken their total strength from 227 now to 236.

The civic body, in February, had called for suggestions and objections from the public about ward delimitation and had got 812 recommendations.

Amendments bills to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act as well as the Maharashtra Village Panchayats and Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act were passed last week.

