Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) A police constable saved the life of a snakebite victim by rushing him to a hospital on time in Manori village in the western suburb of Malad here, an official said on Thursday.

Surendra Pratap was crossing a road when a snake bit his leg and later his hand, leaving him severely wounded and lying on the road with no one around to help, an official said.

Constable Yogesh Khedekar of Gorai police station was on his way home after finishing his duty, when he saw the man lying on the road and noticed the bite marks on his body, he said.

The constable tied a nylon rope around the man's hands and legs and took him to a nearby hospital on his two-wheeler, getting him admitted in time for treatment, the official added.

