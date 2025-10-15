Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has contributed a sum of Rs 1.25 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support farmers affected by the recent heavy rains in Maharashtra, according to a release.

A cheque was presented to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, by MCA President Ajinkya Naik.

The contribution includes Rs 1 crore from the Mumbai Cricket Association and Rs 25 lakh from Mumbai's senior players, as a gesture of solidarity and support to the farming community of the state, the release stated.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, "The Mumbai Cricket Association has always believed in standing by the people of Maharashtra in times of need. This contribution reflects our collective commitment--both from the Association and our players--towards helping farmers who have been severely impacted by the recent rains."

Last week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced a relief package of Rs 31,628 crore for rain-hit farmers in the state.

The government has also decided to provide cash relief of Rs 10,000 to affected farmers.

CM Fadnavis noted that more than 68 lakh hectares of crops were damaged due to floods and heavy rainfall in the state. The relief package will cover the damage in 29 out of 36 districts of Maharashtra.

Nearly more than one crore hectares were under farm produce. Out of which more than 68 lakh hectares of crops are damaged. Twenty-nine districts and 253 talukas, encompassing 2,059 revenue circles, are covered under the compensation package, the CM said.

Addressing a press conference with Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, the Chief Minister stated that the relief package will include a Rs 47,000 per hectare cash component, with an additional Rs 3 lakh per hectare to be provided through the MGNREGA. (ANI)

