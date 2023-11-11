Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], November 11 (ANI): The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch recovered MD drugs and hydroponic weed from Dharavi and Dahisar areas of Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The value of the recovered drugs is approx Rs 5 cr in the international market. Two people including a Nigerian national were arrested in the case, they said.

According to officials, 26-year-old Shahrukh Shaikh was arrested from Matunga Labor Camp in Dharavi area of Mumbai and 4 kg 740 grams of hydroponic weed was recovered from him. A Nigerian national living in the Kandivali area was apprehended from his house, they said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. Both the drug peddlers have been arrested and will be produced before the court. The police is now investigating the links, said officials.

Earlier this month, The Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended a man with 8kg of high-quality charas worth Rs 2.4 crore from Mumbra. (ANI)

