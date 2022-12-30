Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Mumbai Customs, Zone-III today destroyed drugs weighing 140.57 kg at the incineration facility of Mumbai Waste Management Limited (MWML) located at Taloja in Navi Mumbai. The drugs seized are valued at Rs. 538 Crore in the international illicit market.

Providing details of the seizure, Principal Commissioner, Zone III, Rajesh Sanan stated that the drugs destroyed were seized by three Commissionerate under Zone III.

Sanan said that 56.06 kg of Heroin and 33.81 Kg of Hashish were seized by the Mumbai Airport Commissionerate across 14 cases. 21.70 kg Hashish seized in a case booked at the Air Cargo Export Commissionerate and 29 kg Heroin seized in a case by DRI. However, the destruction was carried out by the Preventive Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs Zone-III.

Principal Commissioner said that persons carrying banned narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances are guilty of the offence under Section 8 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and are liable to punishment under section 21, section 23 and section 29 of NDPS Act 1985, read along with provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

According to Customs officials, drug seizure data at the Mumbai International Airport shows that drug smuggling is done predominantly by nationals from countries like Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Drug smuggling is undertaken by concealing the drugs in special false cavities made in baggage. Carriers have been found carrying drugs in ingested form as well. Mumbai Airport Customs has effectively used sniffer dogs for detecting cases.

Incinerations of such seized items which are hazardous to nature if released otherwise are required to be done in incinerators fitted with Standardized Pollution Control Devices.

The contraband items were brought into the country under various forms of disguise but were proactively seized or confiscated by the Customs Department. Mumbai Customs remains committed to the United Nations Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961 to which India is a signatory. The Convention also aims at combating drug trafficking through international cooperation to deter & discourage drug traffickers. (ANI)

