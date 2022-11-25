New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday nabbed a passenger for allegedly smuggling diluted contraband drugs, concealed in two bottles of whiskey, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai.

Based on specific intelligence developed by DRI officers, the suspected passenger was identified and intercepted at the airport. The passenger was attempting to smuggle contraband drugs around 3.5 Kg.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Gurugram: German Shepherd Attacks College Student in Narsinghpur Village, Owner Booked.

The passenger was travelling from Lagos to Mumbai via Addis Ababa on November 24.

"A thorough search of his baggage led to the recovery of 2 bottles (1 litre each) of whiskey. On testing the liquid inside the bottles with the drug detection kit, the presence of Cocaine was indicated. The gross weight of 2 bottles of liquid cocaine is approx 3.5 kg. Cocaine was ingeniously dissolved in the liquid contained in the said bottles to make it extremely difficult to detect," officials said in a statement.

Also Read | Rajasthan Has Emerged As Model State for Public Welfare Schemes, Says CM Ashok Gehlot.

The illicit international market value of the contraband is believed to be over Rs 20 crores.

Further investigation into this matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)