Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a godown and spread to some shops storing scrap material adjacent to a hotel in suburban Kurla in Mumbai on Saturday evening, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The blaze broke out at around 6 pm and remained confined to five to six shops storing scrap material on LBS Road. It was doused after three hours at around 9 pm, the Fire Brigade official said.

It was a level 1 fire, he said, adding that the exact cause behind the blaze is not known.

