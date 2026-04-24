Jaipur Heatwave: Rising Temperatures Force Nahargarh Park To Sprinkle Water on Lions, Use Coolers, Hydration Diet (Watch Video)

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As temperatures soar across Rajasthan, the Forest Department has implemented comprehensive heat-management protocols at Jaipur’s Nahargarh Biological Park. To safeguard wildlife from the intense heatwave, authorities have installed jumbo coolers and automated sprinkler systems across animal enclosures. Recent footage released by PTI shows staff using water hoses to cool down lions, a vital practice as mercury levels climb. Beyond external cooling, the park has modified animal diets, incorporating hydrating fruits and electrolytes to prevent dehydration. Veterinary teams are also conducting regular health checks to monitor for signs of heat stress. These measures are critical as Rajasthan faces a significant heatwave today, April 24, 2026, with temperatures in the state already reaching 36°C this morning and predicted to peak at 41°C. Heatwave Across Northwest, Central, Eastern India from Today; Western Disturbance on April 23 May Bring Relief.

Nahargarh Park Uses Coolers, Sprinklers to Beat 41°C Heat for Lion

VIDEO | Jaipur, Rajasthan: The Forest Department has implemented special measures at Jaipur's Nahargarh Biological Park to protect animals from intense heat. Jumbo coolers and sprinklers have been installed throughout the park for the wildlife, and their diets have been modified.… pic.twitter.com/FI9RiZg0ve — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

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