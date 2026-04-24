A shocking crime in Delhi has sent ripples across the city after a 23-year-old man, identified as Rahul Meena, was arrested for allegedly s*xually assaulting and murdering the daughter of an IRS officer at her residence in Southeast Delhi. Investigators say the brutal act was rooted in a trail of online gambling debts and a desperate attempt to arrange money before an impending repayment deadline.

According to officials cited in reports, robbery was the primary motive. The accused, who was reportedly familiar with the household, targeted the victim while she was alone. When she resisted, the situation escalated into violence, ultimately leading to her death. Police allege that Meena strangled the victim using a mobile phone charger after the assault. Delhi Horror: Former Domestic Help Arrested for Rape and Murder of Senior Official’s 22-Year-Old Daughter.

What has particularly disturbed investigators is the psychological profile emerging during interrogation. Sources described the accused as a “gambler, drug addict, and compulsive liar,” with one officer reportedly calling him a “s*x maniac” based on his statements. Authorities believe he took advantage of the situation after overpowering the victim, raising serious concerns about the nature of the crime. IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Accused Rahul Meena Allegedly Stole INR 2.5 Lakh, Police Probe Gaming Debt Angle.

Following the assault, Meena allegedly searched the house in an attempt to steal valuables. Reports suggest he even tried to access a locker, highlighting that financial distress remained a key driver behind the crime. However, his actions quickly drew police attention, and he was arrested soon after.

The case has once again sparked debate around safety in urban homes and the risks posed by individuals with prior access to private spaces. As the investigation continues, officials are piecing together the sequence of events that led to one of the most disturbing crimes in Delhi in recent times.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).