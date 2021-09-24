Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) The fire in a seven-storey residential building in suburban Khar west, which has claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman, was doused after nearly four hours of efforts, a civic official said on Friday.

The blaze had broken out at Nutan Villa building at 7 pm on Thursday and it was extinguished by around 11 pm by the fire brigade team. Eight fire engines, seven water tankers and other equipment were used in the operation, he said.

Hema Jagwani, who was trapped in a room at the building, suffocated and was declared brought dead at the Hinduja Hospital. However, a 10-year-old girl and a woman, aged 45, were rescued from the spot, the officials had earlier said.

The flames had spread in the duct through which electrical wiring of the building passed. The fire brigade personnel had to use breathing apparatus during the rescue operation as smoke filled up large parts of the building, they had said.

