Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in the security scanning machine at the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday evening.

However, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar informed that it was subsequently brought under control. The cause fire was short circuit in the scanning machine.

Sharing details of the incident, the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, in a social media post on X, said, "A fire broke out due to a short circuit in the scanning machine in the reception area of Vidhan Bhavan. But now the fire has been brought under control."

Meanwhile, in a different incident, at least eight people died in Maharashtra's Solapur after a fire broke out at a factory in the MIDC area in the early hours of Sunday.

Three fire officials including Chief Fire Officer were injured while trying to control the fire that broke out in a factory in Maharashtra's Solapur, officials said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire officer Rakesh Salunkhe said that the firefighting operation went on for 15-17 hours. He further confirmed that the cooling operations are still underway.

"We received a call yesterday at 4 am that a house on Akalkot road in the MIDC area has caught fire... After reaching the spot, it was found that a factory was on fire. All the firefighting vehicles were deployed," Chief Fire Officer Rakesh Salunkhe said.

"The firefighting operation went on for 15-17 hours. We rescued three people during this time. Till 4-4.15 pm, we had rescued five people... They were sent to the civil hospital. So far, around eight people have died. The firefighting operation is complete, and cooling operations are ongoing... Three of the fire officials, including me, are also injured," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. Prime Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia compensation to be given to the next of kin of each deceased.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Solapur, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO said in a post on X.

In the past few days, several incidents of fire have been reported across various parts of the country. On Sunday, at least 17 people, including eight children, lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a building in Gulzar Houz area of Hyderabad city in Telangana. (ANI)

