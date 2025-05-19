A fire broke out at the Maharashtra Assembly today, May 19, in Mumbai. The blaze which erupted in the security check room at the Vidhan Bhavan's entry point was reportedly due to a short circuit. As the flames engulfed the security check room, fire crews were promptly deployed. Videos shared by news agencies PTI and IANS show plumes of smoke billowing from the security room as authorities work to bring the situation under control. As per reports, fire tenders were able to contain the blaze before it could spread further and cause damage. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to asses the exact cause of the fire. Mumbai Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Croma Showroom in Link Square Mall in Bandra, Videos Show Major Part of Structure Destroyed by Raging Flames.

Fire Breaks Out at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire breaks out at the entrance of Mumbai’s Vidhan Bhavan, likely from a short-circuit, igniting the security-check room. Fire crews quickly contained the blaze; no injuries reported. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/3A6tC2EDRC — IANS (@ians_india) May 19, 2025

Blaze Erupts at Maharashtra Assembly

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at Maharashtra Assembly due to a short circuit. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/JgyJ5sU4LN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2025

