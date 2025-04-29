A massive fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the Croma showroom in Link Square Mall, Bandra, Mumbai, engulfing a major part of the building. The blaze, which reportedly started in the basement, quickly spread, engulfing large portions of the mall, with intense flames ravaging the structure. The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded promptly, but the fire escalated rapidly, progressing from Level I to a major Level IV emergency by 6:25 AM. Fire tenders are actively working to control the raging flames, but the scale of the destruction is significant, as videos from the scene show a major part of the mall being consumed by the fire. Fire tenders are currently at the scene, working to control the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are still gathering more details, with firefighting operations continuing. Bandra Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Electronics Goods Showroom Building in Mumbai; 12 Fire Engines on Spot (Watch Videos).

Massive Blaze Engulfs Croma Showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out at a showroom and has now engulfed the entire mall in Mumbai's Bandra. Fire tenders are present at the spot, and operations are underway to douse the fire. No causality has been reported. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MC4Q9iuQFh — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

Major Fire Destroys Croma Showroom in Bandra

A major fire broke out early Tuesday morning at Croma mall located in the basement of Link Square Mall on Linking Road, Bandra (West). The incident was first reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 4:11 am. According to officials, the fire was initially classified as a… pic.twitter.com/WtPiBBujYF — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) April 29, 2025

Fire Erupts at Link Square Mall, Bandra

Early Tuesday morning, a significant fire erupted at the Link Square Mall on Linking Road, Bandra (West). pic.twitter.com/XFrYTNFvz0 — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) April 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)