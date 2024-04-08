Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Police investigating the firing incident in Mumbai's Antop Hill area wherein a man was seriously injured last week have arrested the wife of the accused shooter, who is on the run, and his friend, an official said on Monday.

Parveen, the wife of the shooter and history-sheeter Vivek Shettiyar, and his close friend Parag Gohil were arrested on Sunday under the charge of criminal conspiracy, a day after the incident, the official said.

The exact motive behind the firing and the role of Parveen is being investigated while a search is on to trace Shettiyar, he said.

Shettiyar had allegedly barged into the house of Akash Swami (30) and fired at him with a country-made pistol, leaving him seriously injured, police said.

"Our investigation revealed that Shettiyar had multiple cases pending against him. Two to three cases were also registered against the victim," the official said.

