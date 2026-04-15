Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): A major accident occurred at a metro construction site in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai early Wednesday after a heavy beam being lifted onto a pillar fell, officials said.

The mobile crane used to hoist the beam also toppled at the site during the incident.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 15, 2026: LIC, ICICI Prudential, Just Dial Among Shares Likely To Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)