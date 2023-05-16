Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 24 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 11,63,553, the city civic body said in a bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,770 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

A day before, the city saw eight cases and a single COVID-19 fatality.

Mumbai is now left with 201 active cases after 56 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries so far to 11,43,582, the bulletin said.

The case recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases stood at 0.0024 per cent from May 9 to May 15.

The case doubling rate is 25,096 days, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,286 tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, which raised the cumulative count to 1,88,63,406.

