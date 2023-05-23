Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): A 45-year-old man has been arrested from the Navi Mumbai area for allegedly raping a 38-year-old teacher, officials said.

A case has been registered in Mumbai's RCF police station against the accused Ganesh Jayakumar Verma under Sections 376, 377, 354 and 506 of the IPC. The accused was produced before a local court which granted the police his custody, Police said.

On the complaint of the tutor living in the Chembur area of Mumbai, the police had registered a case under rape and other serious sections. According to the victim woman, the accused had earlier molested her on April 28.

Again on May 13 around 10.30 pm when she was alone at her house, the accused trespassed into her house and raped her, she alleged. He also threatened her with severe consequences if she told anyone about this incident, the victim said in her complaint to the police.

A few days after the incident, the victim complained to the police and considering the seriousness of the matter, the police formed a team to nab him. The accused had swiched off his mobile phone and was changed his whereabouts frequently, police said adding that they arrested him finally after tracing his location, Police added. (ANI)

