Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing items worth Rs 1.37 crore, including gold and diamonds worth Rs 1.31 crore, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The theft took place in the Mulund house of an elderly man and the accused worked there as a domestic help, he said.

"The incident came to light on April 28. The accused was working in the house for the last six years and was angry at his low wages, which prompted him to commit the crime," the official said.

