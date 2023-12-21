Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was injured in a fire that started after a gas cylinder explosion in Wadala East in Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident took place near Husainiya Masjid in Deenbandhu Nagar on the salt pan road at 2:15pm, he said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman Kills Physically-Challenged Daughter, Drops Body in Well in Thiruvanthapuram District.

"Harishchandra Tripathi suffered 25-30 per cent burns and has been admitted in Sion hospital. The blaze was doused at 3:30pm by Fire Brigade personnel," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)