Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai busted an inter-state drug syndicate from Maharashtra's Thane and seized narcotics weighing 2 kg, officials said on Monday.

The NCB also arrested three persons including the kingpin in connection with the seizure of 2 kgs of Mephedrone.

Also Read | Supreme Court Notice to Uttar Pradesh Government on Plea of Disqualified MLA Abdullah Azam Khan in Criminal Case.

Further investigation led to the recovery of sale proceeds from the illegal drug trade in the amount of Rs 36 lakh in cash and 147 gms of gold valued at approximately Rs 7.8 lakh.

It was discovered that the syndicate, which was based in Thane, was buying mephedrone (also known as MD, White Magic, and Meow Meow) from other states and then supplying it to Mumbai, Thane, and surrounding areas.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Who Attempted Self-immolation Near CM Yogi Adityanath Residence Dies in Lucknow Hospital.

"Based on the basic information, intelligence modules were activated in this matter and after a period of monitoring, details of the person named IGN Ansari based in the Bhiwandi area were identified. A few days ago, it was analysed that IGN Ansari was planning to supply a drug consignment into movement through a Mumbai-based person," the officials said.

Specific information was construed on Sunday wherein the receiver was to arrive in the Bhiwandi area. NCB officials immediately set up a discreet trap layout in the possible area of delivery and the identity of the vehicle and the receivers named PS Veer & Rohan K were obtained.

After the receivers had arrived in the area, both were physically identified but the NCB team waited for the delivery to take place.

Shortly after confirmation that the receivers had procured the drug, NCB officials immediately intercepted the duo red-handed.

"When questioned, the receivers confessed about the drug in possession and accordingly, 2 kgs of Mephedrone was recovered," the officials said.

During further interrogation, they mentioned the identity of supplier IGN Ansari following which he was immediately apprehended by a follow-up team from his residence.

In the legal proceedings of the house search, a huge amount of cash and gold was recovered and when questioned about the source, Ansari confessed that it was accumulated as the drug sale proceeded.

Accordingly, the drug money in cash worth Rs 36 lakh and 147 gms of gold ornaments valued at Rs 7.8 lakh were seized.

The officials said that while investigating, it was discovered that Ansari was aware of the working pattern of law enforcement agencies due to which he succeeded in evading the law.

"It was also found that IGN Ansari was in the drug business for the last 5-6 years. Initially, he had started off as a petty street peddler but had later become the main supplier in the area," they said.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)